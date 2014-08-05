I-240 clear after truck fire

Initial reports indicated that the truck's diesel tank exploded, leading to the fire. (Photo Source: TDOT)

(WMC) - Crews cleaned up a truck that caught fire on I-240 southbound, technically westbound, south of Poplar Avenue on Tuesday.

According to a WMC Action News 5 crew, the truck appeared to belong to AM/PM Road Service, which is mobile truck repair service.



Initial reports indicated that the truck's diesel tank exploded,but Tennessee Department of Transportation's Smartmap labeled this incident a cargo fire.

Right lanes were blocked for a couple hours, but they are back open.





Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.