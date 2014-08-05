Parents annoyed with repeat bus problems

Students get on the bus for the second day of school. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - There will always be glitches on the first day of school. Parents understand that, but when the same problems continue into day two, tempers fare.

"The bus didn't show up at the bus stop again; never showed up," said Amanda Higgs, who waited with her son all morning for a bus that never came.

"Kids waited, waited and waited. Eventually they found other rides," Higgs said.

After she had waited long enough, she took her son to Bolton High School, and she went in to find out what was causing the problem.

Bolton High School's principal was helpful. The problem is the school is not responsible for the buses. Durham School Services is, and it's the one that has to fix the problem.

"That bus stop isn't the only bus stop in this district that's not being picked up and not being taken care of," Higgs said.

Durham School Services spokesperson Molly Hart issued the following statement:

"We are very sorry for any inconveniences experienced by the students and their families as we start school bus service this week. We are working as fast as we can to address all problems."

But that's not enough for parents who were late for work the last two days because they had to drive their children to school.

"The buses need to be running routes way before the beginning of school. I think that's when all the kinks need to be ironed out," Higgs said.