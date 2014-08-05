Problem pothole damages passing cars

According to a viewer, the hole has damaged several passing cars.(Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A sinkhole plagues drivers on Elmore Ridge Lane in Bartlett.

A WMC Action News 5 viewer contacted us about the problem. She says the hole has damaged several passing cars.

We've contacted MLGW and the City of Memphis to try and see why the problem has not been fixed. They say it's a public works issue. They assure us someone will be out to fix it as soon as possible.





We'll let you know when the hole is fixed.





If you know of a pothole causing a problem in your neighborhood, call 311 or use the government's smartphone app to take a photo and tell crews where it is located.



