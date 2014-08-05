Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Garibaldi's Pizza, Germantown

(WMC) - It took seven presidential administrations and nearly 40 years of tasty pizza, pasta, and good times.

Finally, Mike Garibaldi can boast that one of his stores landed the High Score of the Week.

Garibaldi's Pizza Germantown, 7521 Queens Court, earned a 98 on its July 28 health department inspection.

"We try real hard to do the important stuff ... temperatures ... everything that matters as far as safety and cleanliness for our customers," Garibaldi's Pizza Germantown General Manager John Delugach said.

In 1975, Memphis native Garibaldi launched Garibaldi's Pizza at his University of Memphis location, 3530 Walker Avenue, as a local pizza alternative for the college crowd. The store is still a U of M institution.



Over 39 years, he expanded the Garibaldi's Pizza franchise to a carry-out/delivery store in East Memphis (921 S. Yates Rd.) and the pizzeria in Germantown. Built on the popularity of its lunch buffet (Tuesday Tortellini, yes!), Garibaldi's Pizza has always performed well in customer surveys and on its official Shelby County health inspections.

But his stores have to pass the "old man's" inspections first -- and with flying colors.

"The health inspection is twice a year," said Garibaldi. "The 'old man,' I inspect them five or six days a week when I come in. Because I'm feeding my family as they are feeding their children with (our food)."

"Me and my family, we come here at least once a week," said East Memphis customer Willie Adams. "(Garibaldi) really seems to be committed to community. That's why I support them."

"I think that local businesses in Memphis (like Garibaldi's Pizza), it's a great thing to see them thrive," said Cordova, TN, customer Jay Crouch.

Garibaldi's Pizza. Three locations thriving since the Ford administration...with its Germantown location topping this week's health charts!

WHAT ANDY LIKES: Buffet W/Large Pizza/Pasta/Salad Selection, Tuesday Tortellini, Party Room at U of M Location.



SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Garibaldi's Pizza, 7521 Queens Court, Germantown, TN, 98 on July 28



KFC, 4549 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 97 on July 30



Subway, 4405 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 96 on July 31



Pizza Hut, 4290 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 96 on July 30



Carnival Food, 3349 Jackson Ave., Nutbush/NE Memphis, 95 on July 29



Pollard's Bar-B-Que, 4560 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 94 on July 31



Jack Pirtle's Chicken, 4349 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 93 on July 31



D'Bo's Buffalo Wings, 4407 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 93 on July 31



Khun's Chinese Restaurant, 3290 Jackson Ave., Nutbush/NE Memphis, 92 on July 29



Yum's Subs, 4571 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 92 on July 31



Big Hong Kong, 3312 Jackson Ave., Nutbush/NE Memphis, 90 on July 29



Senor Taco, 5393 Knight Arnold Rd., Fox Meadows/SE Memphis, 90 on July 28



7 Mares Bar & Grill, 3681 Jackson Ave., Nutbush/NE Memphis, 89 on July 29



China Inn Buffet, 4430 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 86 on July 31

