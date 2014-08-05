Plan presented to buy potential MPD building

If city officials get their wish, the Donnelley J. Hill State Office Building on Main Street in Downtown Memphis could soon be home to Memphis Police Department. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - If city officials get their wish, the Donnelley J. Hill State Office Building on Main Street in Downtown Memphis could soon be home to Memphis Police Department.

As state employees move out, the City of Memphis could be moving in fairly soon.

Memphis Housing and Community Development Director Robert Lipscomb presented council members with a plan to buy the building from the state.

"The building is in good shape, at least to last another 30 to 40 years'" Lipscomb said.

The cost: $2.2 million paid for over a 15-year period.

Lipscomb would like to see MPD move into the building.

"Police need improved morale. They were stuck at 201 Poplar and think about 201 Poplar. They were treated as a tenant and now this is their own space," Lipscomb added.

Lipscomb says if the city votes to buy the building, the city would save some $8 million over the 15-year payoff period.

He says that savings would come because the city could stop paying rent at various sites around the city and consolidate office space.

The city council did not take a vote on this Tuesday. Director Lipscomb and his team plan to come back and discuss the issue again in two weeks.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.