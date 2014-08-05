Man charged with harboring runaways

According to the police affidavit, the two girls say that 38-year-old Marcus Price had knowledge that they were juvenile runaways. (Photo Source: MPD)

(WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Monday for harboring runaways at the Motel 6 on South Pauline Street.

Police say the two juvenile runaways were discovered during a prostitution investigation.

According to the police affidavit, the two girls say that 38-year-old Marcus Price had knowledge that they were juvenile runaways.

Police say the girls were found during a search of a hotel room that Price was renting.

"They get caught up in a life they cannot get out of," says Kimberly Benson with A Bridge for Hope. The organization works to bring awareness to the dangers of sex trafficking.

She says many teenagers do not realize that they are victims, and says it is very difficult for many young people to find a way out of prostitution.

"They have a place to lay their head still looking for approval and love and all of that, but they are looking in the wrong places," says Benson.

Price is charged with harboring a runaway, along with drug charges. His bond is set at $75,000.

There is an upcoming event focused on Sex Trafficking Awareness on August 8 at the Tennsco Community Center in Dickson, TN. "Setting Captives Free" will teach the community how to spot the signs of sex trafficking and how to stop it.

If you need to report sex trafficking you can report it at 1-888-3737-888. If you're wondering why the number is written this way, it's because it is visually easier for victims to memorize if they glance at it.

For more information about Bridge of Hope, visit their website http://abridgeofhope.org/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pages/A-Bridge-of-Hope/297039297000494.

