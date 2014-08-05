Olive Branch officers honored for rescue

This was only the second time in the last five years that medals of valor have been presented in Olive Branch. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Olive Branch Police Officer Julie Humble is a lot like her name. She was overwhelmed by the medal of valor she received Tuesday night along with fellow officer William Brock in recognition of their heroic actions.

Both officers are parents of young children themselves so their duty to protect and serve, in this case, was personal.

"This is what we signed up for, you know, to protect and serve and that's what I do every day," said Humble. "It's very surreal, and it's very emotional."

The two officers rescued a 7-year-old girl from Maywood Lake one night last April. The officers swam almost 50 yards in full gear to the her grandmother's sinking mini-van.

"They reacted. They didn't have time to think. If they had, we probably wouldn't have the outcome that we had," said Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage.

A story WMC Action News 5 did on the rescue was part of the presentation.

"I told everybody just keep your flashlights on her and just went," said Brock. "I didn't think, I just went."

They say they'll react the same way if it happens again and not for the recognition, but because it's their duty.

"If you hear a child wimper and scream or cry in the middle of anything -- you're going to go and figure out what's going on," said Brock.



This was only the second time in the last five years that medals of valor have been presented in Olive Branch.

