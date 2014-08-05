Hernando voters say no to tax hike to improve parks

City leaders say the tax would have given an extra $400,000 towards park upgrades. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Voters in Hernando said no to a tax hike to help improve city parks.

Seventy-five percent were against the proposed two cent tax increase at city restaurants. City leaders say the tax would have given an extra $400,000 towards park upgrades.

