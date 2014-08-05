Madison County peeping tom out on bond

Investigators charged 58-year-old Ricky Hinson with tampering with evidence and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. (Photo Source: Jackson police)

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has new details about a Mid-South business owner charged with being a peeping tom after investigators say hid a camera inside the bathroom.

So far investigators, have charged 58-year-old Ricky Hinson with tampering with evidence and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

However, their investigation has just begun.

Think about a video camera in the ceiling of a public restroom. It happened at Hinson's business, Hinson Auction and Real Estate Company.

"An employee of the business called. She was in the restroom and looked up and the vent saw what she believed to be a camera," said Madison County Sheriff's Department Captain Jeff Fitzgerald.

Investigators say while the employee talked with investigators outside the business, Hinson removed the video camera from the unisex bathroom.

Captain Fitzgerald showed WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach a camera that looked just like the one in the bathroom.

Investigators say the camera was hooked up to a DVR. When officers went back into the business they asked Hinson what happened to the camera. Captain Fitzgerald said Hinson showed the investigators and admitted he put the camera in the bathroom.

"We don't know how long its been running. We don't know if or what is on the camera or DVR," added Fitzgerald.

Investigators are waiting for search warrants to find that out.

The WMC team went to Hinson's home, but was asked to leave. Though he is out on bond, he did not want to comment.

Investigators don't know how many victims there are because they haven't seen all of the evidence. Anyone who thinks they might be a victim to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 731-423-6000.

