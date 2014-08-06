2 people injured in crash near elementary school

(WMC) – A woman and her passenger were critically injured in a crash at Scenic Highway and Walnut Road, just yards away from Scenic Hills Elementary School, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old driver and her a 22-year-old male passenger had to be cut out of the wrecked Infiniti I30. They were both taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Betty Johnson, 58, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the accident, told police she did not remember how it happened.

The two vehicles collided, sending one into a pole and reducing both into a mangled mess of twisted metal.

Neighbors living nearby describe the area where this happened as a trouble spot saying drivers often misjudge the stop sign.

Johnson was cited for driving while license suspended/ revoked/canceled and making a left turn into traffic.

