WMC Action News 5 reporter Sasha Jones joined the news team in July 2014. Sasha may be new to Memphis, but she is not new to the South.

Sasha Jones comes to WMC Action News 5 from CBS Affiliate KSLA News 12 in Shreveport, LA. While in Shreveport, Sasha reported for the 10 p.m. newscast and worked on special projects and assignments. She covered stories such as the "Camp Minden Federal Investigation" and created a series called "Sasha on the Streets."

Before moving to Shreveport, Sasha worked in Greenville, Miss. at CBS Affiliate WXVT -15. While in Greenville, Sasha reported, anchored, and produced. She also won an AP Award for Best Documentary for a special report about desegregation in the Cleveland School District.

Before taking a career tour of the South, Sasha grew up in a suburb outside of Detroit, MI and went to college at Western Michigan University where she majored in film.

Outside of work, Sasha volunteers in her community. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Sasha is thrilled to be in Memphis and looks forward to covering the stories that matter to you the most.