One person burned in Hickory Hill house fire

(WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in Hickory Hill where one person was burned.

The fire broke out on the 3000 block of Ganymede Cove just before 11 a.m.

According to Lt. Wayne Cooke, the victim is in non-critical condition.

The cause of the fire was "the careless use of smoking materials."

