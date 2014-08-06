5 MATA bus passengers sent to hospital after crash

Flames immediately overtook a car after it crashed into the back of a MATA bus. (Photo Source: Facebook)

(WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an accident that involved a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus at the intersection of Ridgeway and Knight Arnold roads.

Flames immediately overtook a car after it crashed into the back of a MATA bus.

"It just happened out of nowhere," MATA bus passenger Xavier McClain said.

McClain was sitting at the back of the bus when the wreck happened.

"I got thrown in the front next to the seats, and I just covered my face up. I just thank God that I'm safe," McClain added.

Five MATA bus passengers and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

"Route number 57 was at a device stop standing still when it was impacted by a car hitting the rear of the bus," MATA spokesperson Allison Burton said.

McClain was walking with a limp but opted not to go to the hospital

Spokesperson Burton said their first priority was to make sure everyone was OK.

