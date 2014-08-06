Fayette Co. parents upset about children's school location

(WMC) - After parents dropped their kids off on the first day of schools, some Fayette County parents hit the picket line to try and keep their kids in schools they're most familiar with.

"Save our Schools" was the message they were preaching to drivers in Fayette County.

"There has to be something different they can do so that these babies aren't refused from schools they're districted to go to," parent Jamie Kellum said.

At issue is the controlled choice program.

"Bad, horrible, horrible," Kellum added.

Controlled choice was put into place after a federal law ordered the school system to become more racially diverse.

The order dates back to 1965.

"We're going to follow the rules, and we want this to be disruptive to the least amount of students as possible but the point it, some people have to make a change," Fayette County School Superintendent James Teague said.

Parents say controlled choice is forcing some parents to send their kids to schools miles away from home.

"They have control, we have no choice. I live a mile and a half from Oakland Elementary and they wouldn't let me take my son to school there," concerned parent Kevin Barrett added.

Protestors say there has to be another option besides controlled choice.

Many hope the school board will help try to find that option.

"They can change at any time. If there's an order that needs to be followed, they can follow it. They need to find a better way. This isn't working," Barrett continued.

School leaders say they will not be held in contempt of court and argue the controlled choice was a part of the federal order.

