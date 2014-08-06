Gunmen force 81 and 77-year-old to their knees in home robbery

Two men jumped this gate to hold the Powell's up at gunpoint. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two masked men armed with guns attacked an East Memphis couple in their own driveway. Both suspects remain on the loose.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Cherry Road and Amber Lane.

"Well, we had rather an unpleasant surprise," Marilyn Powell said. "I was shaking from one end to the other. I was afraid."

According to an incident report, Ed and Marilyn Powell had dinner at On The Border, went to Walgreens to pick up prescriptions, and then went home. After pulling into their driveway, two men jumped their electronic gate and held the couple at gunpoint.

"He told me to lie down," Ed said. "And I said, 'I won't be able to get up if I lie down, I'm 81 years old, and I have trouble walking around the house even.' He said, 'Okay, get on your knees then.'"

One of the robbers kept tapping Ed on the shoulder with a gun and stole the contents of his shirt pocket and his watch. The other masked man forced Marilyn into the house, stole her purse, her laptop computer, and Ed's billfold with his insurance cards, license, and other important information before he ran back out the house.

"I didn't wait. As soon as his back had hit the door I called 911. And I started to say to him, 'God bless you, young man,' but I didn't. I thought maybe I need to keep my mouth shut at this point," said Marilyn, 77. "I was shaking from one end to the other. I was afraid but it happened so quickly. The first thing that occurred to me was, you know, this is unreal. And I wasn't sure what was going to happen and I was imagining the worst probably, but it was over very, very quickly."

A witness told police she saw the men run through the Powell's yard, jump into a red car, and speed away.

"They weren't rough," Marilyn said. "They spoke with a mild voice. And they were polite. And I just begged them. I said, 'Please, don't hurt us.' And they didn't."

The Powell's say the first officers got to their house within three minutes. Police scoured the area but did not find the two masked men.

The Powell's are thankful they escaped without injuries.

Police only have a partial description of the robbers, but they are working to identify them. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

In the meantime, the Powell's say they're not going to let this ruin their lives.

"I'm not going to be afraid, but I'm certainly going to be aware and I hope it never happens again," Marilyn said.