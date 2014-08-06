Scheduling problems force children to stay home, fall behind

(WMC) - One Germantown family says their oldest boy is not able to go to school. The worst part, they say the school district is to blame.

Ed Willard and his wife say they took both their sons to Germantown High School Monday like everyone else.

Unlike everyone else, their oldest son called a couple hours later saying he had to go home. He wasn't sick or in trouble. He just couldn't stay at school, because he didn't have a valid schedule.

Three days later, and the school still hasn't fixed the scheduling problem.

"Nothing. I mean he has nothing to do. I'm sure he's falling behind on homework,"Willard said.

In an email, a Shelby County Schools spokesman says 10 Germantown High School students have scheduling issues that are being worked on right now.

The scheduling problems occur because the school does not have a record of the children being enrolled. The spokesman says most of the issues come about because students were not registered on time.

Willard says he followed all rules by the book.

"We came down and preregistered last summer right at the end of the school year, and then, of course, got him registered the day we were supposed to."

The Shelby County spokesman also said that parents were given the option to take their children home but were not required to do so. Although Willard again says that's not true.