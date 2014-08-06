Stolen laptop sold on Craigslist returned to owner

(WMC) - Police are calling one investigation an open and shut case all thanks to a Good Samaritan who followed his instincts.

Carlton Lewis was just looking for a laptop, but he wound up with a whole lot more than a good deal.

"I got up early that morning just started browsing on Craigslist. I'm in IT, and I'm always looking for a good deal," Lewis said.

The 13-inch Macbook Pro was only $500.

The seller was willing to meet him that day. On all accounts Lewis landed himself a new laptop until he got home.

"I immediately noticed there were a lot of pictures on there. I actually saw a few baby videos and infant pictures. The Facebook account was logged in, and I was like 'um, there's probably something not right about this,'" Lewis added.

He found a document on the computer's hard drive with Henry Paris' contact information, and he immediately sent him a message.

"I was like, 'Hey I think I'm in possession of a stolen laptop,'" Lewis said.

Paris did not even know his laptop had been taken.

After meeting Lewis and police, he saw the Craigslist ad and texts between Lewis and Jason Givens, who is his mother-in-law's ex-boyfriend.

Police later arrested Givens and charged him with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

"I know what it's like to have things stolen or misplaced. If I lost my work laptop I would be completely lost. So seeing his laptop, knowing his personal information was on there I wanted to get it back to him," Lewis continued.

The victim got his laptop back. It turns out the man accused of stealing it was known by victim.

As for Lewis, he is out of $500 in this deal. He credits the victim for registering his products and putting his contact info on the computer.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.