Details emerge from hit-and-run investigation involving sheriff's office recruit

Memphis police arrested a deputy recruit at the Shelby County sheriff's training academy Thursday after an investigation revealed he could be the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

(WMC) - Memphis police took a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy recruit into custody Thursday afternoon at a training academy. Hunter Queen, 24, was booked into jail around 4 p.m., but his charges remain

WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney learned that Cross and Cavazos were pulled over to the side of the road, trying to fix a flat tire. (Photo Source: Family)

Memphis police officers say Queen was driving the pickup truck that hit and killed Derrick Cross and Jessika Cavazos. (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) - Investigators believe they found DNA evidence on the pickup truck of a former sheriff's office recruit after he was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Two people were killed on Interstate 40 on August 18 around 3:15 a.m. Details are being released about what happened and how investigators tracked down the person they believe was responsible.

According to the return on a search warrant, investigators collected seven DNA swabs that will be sent off for testing to determine their source. The swabs were taken from a white 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, which belonged to former Shelby County Sheriff's Office recruit Hunter Queen.

Memphis police officers say Queen was driving the pickup truck that hit and killed Derrick Cross and Jessika Cavazos. Investigators say he kept driving after the crash.

WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney learned that Cross and Cavazos were pulled over to the side of the road, trying to fix a flat tire.

According to a diagram of the incident, the car was pulled over 535 feet east of Warford Street on I-40. Instead of pulling over into the traditional emergency lane on the right side of the highway, the vehicle was pulled over onto the extra lane on the left side of the highway inside the yellow caution line.

In an affidavit in support of the search warrant, a witness stated she saw the two victims get hit. She also saw the driver of the truck leave the scene.

Queen is scheduled to go back to court on Monday, August 11, though court records list it as merely a report date with no specific hearings scheduled.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.