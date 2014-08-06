Gospel singer lifts spirits at St. Jude

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients are fighting for their lives every day, and it can be hard on the children and their families. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patients are fighting for their lives every day, and it can be hard on the children and their families.

But on Wednesday, there was a special guest who helped uplift their spirits.

Famous gospel singer Smokie Norful was born in the Mid-South. Thanks to him St. Jude's halls were filled with music treating patients, parents, and staff to a live gospel concert.

"I just needed that, I really did. I haven't been able to go to church since I've been out here. That was like my church service right there," said parent Sherell Newman, whose son has a brain tumor.

For about 30 minutes, Norful ministered to the audience with song and testimony. He's touring the country promoting his new album "No Greater Love."

Norful said his wife and several other family members are from Memphis, and he couldn't pass up the chance to stop by St. Jude.

"Well I think its extremely important, because of the research that they do ... Many of the cures that have come out especially for cancer," he said.

While Norful is a minister in song, he says St. Jude is a ministry in health.

"This is a ministry," said Norful. "St. Jude is a ministry. I don't see it as anything other than a ministry. It's the ministry of outreach, its the ministry of help, ministry of health."

Over the years Norful has been active raising funds for St. Jude, and he's also become a big fan of the city of Memphis.

