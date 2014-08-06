Memphis residents pay for muni schools

County Commissioner Steve Mulroy says the commission is following state law that requires everyone to pay into a county fund for education. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - On a map of Shelby County, if you live within certain boundaries by state law you are required to pay into the county fund for education, regardless of where you live.

But this year your tax bill may look a little different and commissioners say it's nothing new.

Charles Josh, who wasn't available for an interview, sent an email the WMC Action News 5 Investigators containing his tax payment breakdown listing money to the general fund, debt service, Shelby County Schools and Municipal Schools.

Previously it was listed as Shelby County Schools and Memphis City Schools, but the money still covers the same buildings.

County Commissioner Steve Mulroy says the commission is following state law that requires everyone to pay into a county fund for education.

"All pay into a central fund for education for county taxes. And then that pot of money gets distributed back out to the school systems based on student population," Mulroy said.

The law also dictates how that be distributed based on average attendance in each district.

This year the money is distributed to SCS and all six municipalities, with more going to SCS because they have more students.

"It's nothing new, it's the same distribution model, except that now Memphis doesn't pay an extra city tax to fund education," Mulroy said.

But not everyone likes that model.

"If the school is in Shelby County and Shelby County has direct control over the school, I'm okay with that. But if not, then I'm not okay with paying for someone else's schools," said one resident.

Remember in 2013 when municipalities voted on a tax to help pay for their school systems? That tax will supplement that funding from the county, the opposite of what Memphis did to pay for schools two years ago.

