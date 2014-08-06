Memphis police investigate early morning rape at The Abington Apartments

Several other rapes occurred at the complex in February, and a man has been charged in those rapes. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A 22-year-old mother told investigators she had just dropped her fiance off at work and returned to their apartment when a man with a gun rushed her around 5:30 a.m.

"He just was saying don't scream or I'll shoot you in the head. Don't scream," said the victim.

According to the victim, the man asked for money. "He asked me where the money was in the house, money we had in the house and asking me what was in my purse and my pin numbers."

The victim told him she only had a little money in her purse, that is when he reportedly sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to run out of the back door to escape.

"I was just praying that I would make it through it. I told him I have children. They weren't with me so I just wanted to make it through for my children."

The woman is recovering at the Regional Medical Center with bleeding on her brain.

The assault happened at the Abington Apartments where several other rapes occurred at the complex in February, and a man has been charged in those rapes.

The woman, her children and fiance are moving out of the apartments. Police have only a vague description of the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.