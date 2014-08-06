Bolton parent concerned with overcrowded buses

It's been very far from perfect for the parents and students who've dealt with problems for three of the first five days of the new school year. (Photo Source: Mull)

(WMC) - Students were packed like sardines on a school bus where it's standing room only and three students to a seat.

"It's like the kids kept coming and coming," said Bolton High senior Taylor Mull.

Mull and her mom, Paula, told WMC Action News 5 it's been a reality all week aboard buses at Bolton.

"If something happened, that could be catastrophic in itself," said Paula Mull.

"We do have some transportation issues," said Shelby County Schools board chairman Kevin Woods. "Durham and our transportation team are working through those."

Woods said issues are not limited to SCS and are the result of incomplete routing data that's still being calculated.

An SCS spokesperson sent the following written statement:

"The District has been sending extra buses all week to help address overcrowding concerns on some routes and will continue the rest of the week while routes are being adjusted."

Woods said communications are going out to families in so-called "hot spots" while the majority of students district-wide are not affected.

"Overall, it's been a very smooth first few days of schools," said Woods. "Far from perfect."

It's been very far from perfect for the parents and students who've dealt with problems for three of the first five days of the new school year.

"My hope is they'll go ahead and get this resolved and it could be before someone gets hurt," said Mull.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school to verify route assignments before sending students to a bus stop.

Without an assigned route, drivers may not know to pick-up or drop-off at a stop.

