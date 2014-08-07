3 people injured in drive-by shooting

(WMC) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight on Thursday at Brooklyn Avenue and Marechalneil Street in Orange Mound.

Police say a woman drove a silver Pontiac while a man in the car shouted obscenities at people before opening fire, hitting three men.

Two of the victims are going to be OK, but one has life-threatening injuries.

The silver Pontiac drove off.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2274), texting 'AWARD' to 274637 or visiting www.528cash.org.

