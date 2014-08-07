MFD called to early morning house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD called to early morning house fire

(WMC) – Memphis firefighters were called to a house fire a little before 2 Thursday morning in the 4500 block of Mickey Drive.

This is near Finley and Mill Branch road.

Fire investigators aren't sure if anyone lives in the home.

No one was hurt fighting the flames.

