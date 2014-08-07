DeSoto County students head back to class

(WMC) – DeSoto County students head back to school and some will see a few changes.

The bell will ring at Southaven High School at 8:25 Thursday morning, which is a new time for this school year.

A 25-classroom building at Southaven High is also new this year. The new building will be for freshman in an effort to help fix overcrowding issues.

During WMC Action News 5 Superintendents' Week, Milton Kuykendall with DeSoto County Schools said the district's goal is to prepare students for college, the workplace, and their futures.

This year, teachers will start training on a new technology program to help prepare students. The goal is to provide all DeSoto County students with laptops.

