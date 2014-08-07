Free financial literacy program's success recognized by special event

Pictured from l to r: Johnny Moore, Memphis Region President of SunTrust Bank, John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE and Dan Mahurin, Financial Well-Being Executive of SunTrust Bank. (Photo Source: Loving Smiles Photography)

Wharton spoke about the importance of financial literacy and how this program has already impacted the lives of Memphians. (Photo Source: Loving Smiles Photography)

(WMC) – An event was held on Tuesday, July 22, to honor the success of HOPE Inside, which is a partnership between SunTrust Bank and Operation HOPE.

The program provides free financial literacy education to the community in a bank branch setting.

SunTrust is among the first banks in the United States to place non-profit financial counselors inside select branches. Since the partnership started, Memphis HOPE Inside has helped more than 190 Memphians and cultivated 20 community partnerships.

More than 180 people attend the event and heard keynote speeches by Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, Operation HOPE founder and CEO John Hope Bryant, and SunTrust Memphis Region President Johnny Moore.

If you want to learn more about the HOPE Inside program, click here: http://www.operationhope.org/hopeinside.memphis.

