Man charged with murder in Airways Blvd shooting

(WMC-TV) – Larry Strickland, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of a man in Orange Mound. According to police, Strickland argued with the victim before killing him.

According to the affidavit, Joseph Russell was shot and killed near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Brooklyn Avenue, less than one mile from Hanley Elementary School.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday, August 4.

According to investigators, Russell and Strickland started arguing outside a club. Strickland was seen getting a handgun out of a vehicle. He then approached Russell and began firing shots. Russell died on the scene.

Strickland was arrested and in a written statement, told police that he shot Russell.

