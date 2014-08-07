Krystal employee admits to taking photos of woman's debit card

Mobley appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with identity theft. (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - A Krystal employee is accused of stealing debit card numbers from customers and using them for a shopping spree.

Jamie Mobley was an employee at Krystal on Union Avenue. She appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with identity theft.

Mobley admitted to taking pictures of a woman's debit card and using it to pay her MLGW bill and buy things on the Internet.

Krystal responded to the arrest in a written statement:

"We are disappointed that an employee chose to breach both our corporate policy and our customers' trust. We have taken immediate action with the employee under question. As a precaution, we will also work with our company managers to ensure compliance with policies and continue to protect our customers."

