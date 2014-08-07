Baby fights for his life; family asks for community's help

(WMC) - The parents of a 4-day-old baby are asking for your help to save their little boy.

Four-day-old Jax McCulley faced medical problems from the moment he was born. He is now in the hospital in critical condition and his parents say he is in desperate need of blood.

Family members are camped out at Baptist Women's Hospital where Jax is being treated. His parents, David and Katie McCulley, are devastated.

"He has lost quite a bit of blood," Jax's aunt, Christina Marbury said. "They've had to do several blood transfusions."

The family is now organizing a blood drive.

"We desperately need people to go to Lifeblood, any Lifeblood donation center and you want to do a direct donor to Jax McCulley and that will get the blood directly to him here," aunt April Darnell, explained.

Relatives say the infant's blood type is O negative, but all blood donations are being accepted and Lifeblood will give the McCulley family credit for every pint donated.

"This is my nephew, you know?" added Marbury. "That's my blood, that's my heart, I just want him here and healthy."

If you are interested in donating to Jax McCulley's blood drive, click here to find a donation center near you. If you're on a mobile device, click here: http://www.lifeblood.org/?page_id=6.

