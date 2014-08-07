A Better Mid-South: Helping our soldiers

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - We learned this week that a two-star U.S. Major General was killed by an Afghan soldier.

It made me think about our daily, busy lives and how easy it is to forget there are men and women still in foreign lands fighting for our freedom every day.

And then you may think, "What can I do about that? They are so far away, how can I help?"

Here's a way:

If you live, work, or travel to DeSoto County, Miss. you can take part in the Mid-South Project Package. The group of volunteers sends monthly care packages to Mid-South troops stationed overseas.

You are asked to drop off items, like baby wipes, snacks, batteries, or toothpaste, for our soldiers.

You can drop the items off at any of the following locations between now and September 11:

- Cash "N" Dash, 265 Mulberry Avenue, Selmer, Tenn.

- The National Guard Armory, S. Harper Road, Corinth, Miss. (Across from Crossroads Arena)

- C-Spire, South Harper Road, Corinth, Miss. (Across from Wal-Mart)

- State Farm Ins., 401 N. Fillmore, Corinth, Miss.

- The National Guard Armory, 385 Stateline Road, Southaven, Miss.

- 7721 Hacks Cross Road, Ste. 102, Olive Branch, Miss.

If you need more information about what to give, you can email Tracey Rogers at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or visit the Facebook page.

Remembering our troops every day, all year long will make this A Better Mid-South.

Click here for more information.

