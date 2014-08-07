$1M plus spent on election campaigning

As for the election itself? It will cost nearly $900,000 to run. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - More than $1 million has been spent on campaigning this election season.

The campaign signs you see all over Shelby County cost money to make, as do the workers who wave them.

Some of the people working for a campaign make up to $10 per hour. Their pay is among the expenses candidates seeking your vote are required by law to keep up with.

According to data available on the Shelby County Election Commission website, incumbent Republican Mayor Mark Luttrell spent nearly $375,000 through the end of July.

He far outpaced his Democratic challenger, Deidre Malone, who reported spending a little more than $94,000.

In the race for Shelby County district attorney, incumbent Amy Weirich spent $350,000. That compares to "Judge" Joe Brown's comparatively meager $12,500.

The Republican incumbent has the monetary advantage in the sheriff's race, too. Bill Oldham reported total expenditures of $197,000 compared to Bennie Cobb's nearly $9,000.

But Shelby County Democratic party chairman Bryan Carson says money doesn't always equal success.

"We just had a guy up north who spent $5 million, and his opponent spent $100,000, and polls indicated he was going to win and he lost," Carson said.

Between incumbent Steve Cohen and challenger Ricky Wilkins, nearly $750,000 has been spent.

As for the election itself? It will cost nearly $900,000 to run.

