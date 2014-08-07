No major issues reported on election day - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

No major issues reported on election day

There were a few issues in the morning at two polling places slated to open up at 7 a.m. when, for several reasons, they opened a few minutes late. However, it was smooth sailing from then on.

There were a few reports of registration issues with people who've registered at the DMV. Those residents were able to vote Thursday, but they had to do so on a paper ballot.

The ballot was long, and organizers said it took voters from 20 to 50 minutes to complete. 

