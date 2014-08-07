NCAA grants 'Power 5' autonomy

(WMC) - The so-called "Power 5" conferences are about to get even more powerful, thanks to a new ruling by the NCAA.



The NCAA board of directors overwhelmingly approved a plan that will give the five wealthiest Division 1 conferences the ability to create some of their own rules.

The SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 will basically be able to call their own shots on just about everything governing how they run their athletic programs, though probably not policies on rules violations.



But a "pay for play" scenario for athletes that goes beyond currently allowed limits of tuition, room and board, books and fees, seems likely.



Commissioners and school leaders from the power conferences must create a wish list of issues they want to handle on their own.



If the legislation is approved, the Power 5 could start exercising their new autonomy as early as Oct. 1.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.