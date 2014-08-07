Landon Donovan to retire

(WMC) Landon Donovan says he'll retire from professional soccer at the end of the MLS season.

The LA Galaxy forward widely considered the best soccer player in American history.



The 32 year old is the top goal-scorer in MLS history, and a five-time league champion.



Donovan is going out on top after earning MVP honors in his 14th MLS All-Star game Wednesday, scoring the Winning Goal in the All-Stars 2-1 win over International Soccer Power Bayern Munich.



Donovan also represented the United States in 3 World Cups.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.