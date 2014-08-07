AAC reacts to NCAA ruling

(WMC) - American Atheltic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says he was expecting the outcome of Thursday's vote to give the Power 5 autonomy.

He says the AAC is working to provide the same thing for its athletes and programs and will not take a backseat.

Aresco says the main difference between the Power 5 and most of the rest of Division 1 is the amount of television money received.

He says the American, armed with a solid ESPN contract for its schools, including the University of Memphis, is poised to keep pace with the top conferences in the country both on and off the field.

