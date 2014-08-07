Former congressman Harold Ford pulls injunction on son after unapproved sample ballot

Hundreds of results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democratic Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, poured into the WMC Action News 5 newsroom Thursday night.

(WMC) - One of the Mid-South's best known political families is involved in a fight that's not on the official ballot.

Former 9th District Congressman Harold Ford Senior's nephew and son, Isaac Ford and Justin Ford, made a sample ballot to help their aunt, Tennessee State Senator Ophelia Ford, in the primary election.

The ballot had Harold Ford Senior's name on it, as if he approved it.

Ford Sr. said he didn't know anything about it and had his attorney get an injunction to have the ballot pulled, which took a few hours.

