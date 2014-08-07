Victories declared and races called in primary, general election

A Memphis councilman has announced victory against Ophelia Ford in the Democratic primary for District 29 in the state senate.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will serve a second term after beating Democratic challenger Deidre Malone in the general election, he announced during a victory speech Thursday.

With more than 60 percent of the votes, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich declared her victory in the race. Nationally syndicated TV show judge Joe Brown pulled a petition to challenge the incumbent in February, and he has made headlines since.

Steve Cohen will continue to the November general election after beating opponent Ricky Wilkins in the Democratic primary for the 9th congressional district.

(WMC) - Hundreds of results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democratic Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, poured into the WMC Action News 5 newsroom Thursday night.

Shortly after the polls closed, the Associated Press called the Gubernatorial Republican Primary with incumbent Bill Haslam as the winner.

29th Senatorial District Race

A Memphis councilman announced victory against Ophelia Ford in the Democratic primary for District 29 in the state senate.

Lee Harris—also a University of Memphis law school professor—made Ford's absences, which came to her missing half the recent legislative session, a campaign issue.

Despite the record showing that Ford missed half her votes, she told WMC Action News 5, "I missed the last week in session. Other than that I've never missed a session this year. I have not ... I have no idea where they got their information."

AP calls 9th Congressional District Race

Steve Cohen will continue to the November general election after beating opponent Ricky Wilkins in the Democratic primary for the 9th congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race with mostly absentee and early voting results.

Holding his seat since 2007, the congressman played an active role in the House of Representatives, but Republican Charlotte Bergmann will challenge him this fall.

Wilkins—a lawyer—highlighted the difference between Cohen's race and ethnicity and that of his constituents, and he accused the four-term incumbent of claiming a false endorsement.

Incumbent DA claims victory over former TV judge Joe Brown



Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich declared her victory in the race.

Nationally syndicated TV show judge Joe Brown pulled a petition to challenge the incumbent in February, and he has made headlines since.

Brown was arrested for contempt of court and made controversial comments since his campaign. He continued to tie Weirich to the untested rape kit backlog. In her defense, Weirich has said, "I think my record does speak for itself."

Luttrell declares victory in mayor's race

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will serve a second term after beating Democratic challenger Deidre Malone in the general election, he announced during a victory speech Thursday.

He took office as mayor in 2010 after serving as the Shelby County sheriff. Luttrell says he was encouraged to run again because of the county's steady job growth progress and the ongoing fight against blight.

Malone—an active Shelby County Democratic Party member and former commissioner —campaigned with a desire for creating jobs and a better economy in the county.

The race for Shelby County Juvenile Court

Shelby County Juvenile Court Clerk incumbent Joy Touliatos will serve another term after beating her challenger, the embattled commissioner Henri Brooks, in the general election Thursday. Starting in mid-May and throughout the entire month of June, Brooks continued to surface in the news beginning with seemingly racist comments at a commission meeting to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opening a case into her residency controversy.

Live results and coverage

