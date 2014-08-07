Funeral arrangements set for Raleigh-Egypt High School coach

(WMC) – Students and teachers returned to Raleigh-Egypt High School Friday morning following the sudden death of head basketball coach Duane Stokes.

Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball coach passed away inside the school cafeteria Thursday afternoon, after school had been dismissed for the day.

Visitation for Coach Stokes will be held Friday August 15 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 7289 Stage Road.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday morning, also at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

According to a Shelby County Schools spokesperson, the 47 year old's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Grief counselors were at Raleigh-Egypt High School Friday to help students and staff.

Former players, and even former Memphis Tigers basketball coach John Calipari, left their condolences on Twitter saying Stokes was more than just a coach.

"He was a good coach. He always had us on point, in school and on the basketball court," player Colby Williams said.

Now Williams and so many others are remembering the coach's legacy, and they hope to live it out on and off the court.

