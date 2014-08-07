AP: Steve Cohen advances to general election after winning Democratic primary

Hundreds of results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democratic Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, poured into the WMC Action News 5 newsroom Thursday night.

(WMC) - Results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democrat Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, will soon begin pouring into the newsroom. The polls closed at 7 p.m.

(WMC) - Steve Cohen will continue to the November general election after beating opponent Ricky Wilkins in the Democratic primary for the 9th congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race for the Cohen, who is working toward a fifth term.

"We got 66 percent. That's a landslide," Cohen said after having a short victory dance with his constituents. "Locally we're gonna stand for our citizens. Nationally, we're gonna work with Obama and continue to be on cutting edge."

Holding his seat since 2007, the congressman played an active role in the House of Representatives, but Republican Charlotte Bergmann will challenge him this fall.

Wilkins—a lawyer—highlighted the difference between Cohen's race and ethnicity and that of his constituents, and he accused the four-term incumbent of claiming a false endorsement.

"I'm thankful for all the people who've prayed for me and wrapped their arms around me," Wilkins said Thursday night.

Cohen's campaign filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission against Wilkins in the spring for failing to disclose his campaign disclaimer on his billboards.

Despite that, Cohen considered Wilkins perhaps his most formidable primary opponent thus far.

