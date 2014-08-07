Incumbent DA claims victory over former TV judge Joe Brown

Hundreds of results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democratic Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, poured into the WMC Action News 5 newsroom Thursday night.

(WMC) - With more than 60 percent of the votes, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich declared her victory in the race.

Nationally syndicated TV show judge Joe Brown pulled a petition to challenge the incumbent in February, and he has made headlines since.

Brown was arrested for contempt of court and made controversial comments since his campaign. He continued to tie Weirich to the untested rape kit backlog. In her defense, Weirich has said, "I think my record does speak for itself."

Before serving as the first woman in her position in 2011, Weirich worked as a prosecutor in the DA's office for more a decade.

"Voters told me that they pay attention to who the best candidate is, and that it's about hope over hate. It's about inclusion over division," Weirich told WMC Action News 5. "It's about doing everything we can to make Shelby County as strong as we can for all of the families that live here."

In her next eight years, Weirich said she would like the office to continue work with the multi-agency gang force in the community and the family safety center.



Brown cussed at WMC Action News 5's crews when they arrived at his headquarters, and we were asked to leave.

