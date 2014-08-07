Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell declares victory

Hundreds of results from the Tennessee State and Federal Republican and Democratic Primary, as well as the Shelby County general election, poured into the WMC Action News 5 newsroom Thursday night.

(WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will serve a second term after beating Democratic challenger Deidre Malone in the general election, he announced during a victory speech Thursday.

"I am grateful. I am gratified," he said. "I just received a call from my opposition Deidre Malone. She wished me the best and thanked me for a good campaign, and we did have a good campaign. And I thanked her for keeping the campaign positive and construction going forward."



He took office as mayor in 2010 after serving as the Shelby County sheriff. Luttrell says he was encouraged to run again because of the county's steady job growth progress and the ongoing fight against blight.

Malone—an active Shelby County Democratic Party member and former commissioner —campaigned with a desire for creating jobs and a better economy in the county.