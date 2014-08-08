Man chooses between saving family and pet during house fire

(WMC) – After a house fire Friday morning, a Memphis family is searching for the family dog and hoping for the best.

Matt Roye was upstairs in his bedroom around 1 a.m. when his mother shouted, alerting him to the fire. His family's pet Pomeranian was in the room with him.

"It was just too much for her," Roye said. "I had to come down. My mom and granddaughter needed help."

The dog ran under the bed and when Roy couldn't get her out, he made the choice to save his family.

"They were at the back door on the north side of the house," he explained. "Fire had started on the south side and they lost their way. All she could say was she can't find the door."

The pup was born just three days before his granddaughter; they ended up being play pals. Leaving her behind was a tough decision because he considers the dog family, he said.

Roye said he had to get through thick smoke that was filling the home in order to reach his mother and grandchild.

"I had to get them both, get the door open, get them outside. I don't know how rough I was getting them out and everything and it was a trauma," he said.

Roye tried to go back in to save his dog, but time had run out.

"There was just no way to go back in because of the smoke," he explained. "I hate it that I lost something that was very precious to me, to all of us, but items can be replaced. Life can't."

Despite losing their belongings, Roye credits Memphis Fire Department with saving his vintage record collection, which included rare Michael Jackson and The Beatles albums.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

