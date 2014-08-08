FREEBIE FRIDAY: Food deals, health screening for children

(WMC) – This Freebie Friday features food deals that you will not want to pass up and details about a free health screening for children.

Free drink, fries with purchase

Get a free small drink and small fry at participating Arby's with the purchase of one of three mega meat stacks sandwiches. This offer is good through August 12. Click here for more information: http://coupon.arbys.com/megameatstacks/.

Kids eat free

Load up the kids and head to Shoney's where children ages 10 and under can eat free the month of August. The deal includes one free kid's entree or buffet and a drink. You must purchase an adult meal to get the free kid's meal. There are three Mid-South locations: 5829 Summer Avenue, 3081 Covington Pike in Memphis, and 222 South Service Road in West Memphis. Click here for more information: http://www.shoneys.com/back-to-school/.

Health screenings

Sam's Club locations with a pharmacy are holding free health care screenings for children. This is happening Saturday, August 9 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It also features a safety component with a take home DNA kit and child safety ID kit. In the health screening, your kids will get their blood pressure checked, body fat percentage checked, and a vision screening. Click here for more information: http://resources.samsclub.com/health-and-wellness/health-screening/.

Contact Lindsey

Do you know of a local business that would want to participate in Lindsey's Freebie Friday segment? Send an e-mail to her at lindseybrown@wmctv.com or contact her via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LindseyNews.

