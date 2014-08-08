15-year-old dies after twin tries to break up pit bull fight

(WMC) - Family and friends are mourning the death of 15-year-old Ryan Brown after what they call a "freak accident" happened between him and his twin brother.

Fayette County sheriff's deputies say Ryan and his twin brother, Brian, were trying to break up a fight between pit bulls in their yard Monday.

Deputies say Brian went to get a pan to throw at the dogs. When he threw it, Ryan stood up and was hit by the pan. He died shortly afterward.

"When my nephew threw the pot trying to separate the dogs, my other nephew stood up in the line of fire, and the took brunt of that pan that he threw trying to separate the dogs," said the twins' aunt, Stephanie Keller.

The twins' mother, Artie Brown, is an assistant principal at Kate Bond Elementary School in Memphis. Her sister says the family is taking it one day at a time, trying to stay strong as they begin their journey of grief.

"Awful accident. Now, we're here dealing with the brother, putting our arms around him and his mother, and we're all just trying to cope with this," Keller said. "Ryan was a wonderful guy. He ... loved basketball, loved football. He was just a loving, wonderful child."

Deputies are still awaiting formal autopsy results, but say this is more than likely a tragic accident.

Ryan's visitation is Friday, August 8 from 1:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home in Mason, Tenn. His funeral is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9 at House of Faith Ministries in Somerville.

