Police release armed robbery surveillance photos

(WMC) - A man was caught on camera after reportedly robbing someone Wednesday at an ATM on Quince Road. Police are hoping you could help identify him.

The robbery happened around 12:07 a.m. at an ATM near Yorkshire Square Shopping Center.

The victim told police that the man, who had a gun, demanded his iPhone, wallet, and identification.

The robbery was caught on surveillance cameras. The man was reportedly seen driving a blue four-door vehicle.

If you can help identify the man by the surveillance photos, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

