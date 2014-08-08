Fund established for family of public works employee killed in accident

(WMC) – As family and friends prepare to say goodbye to a Shelby County employee killed in an accident, the county is encouraging you to help the wife and children he left behind.
Pierre Davis, 29, died Monday cutting grass in Raleigh when the tractor he was driving rolled over. He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.
If you'd like to help, donate to the "Family of Pierre Davis Fund" at Evolve Bank and Trust on Poplar Avenue.
Visitation for Davis is schedule for Friday, August 8. His funeral will be Saturday, August 9.
