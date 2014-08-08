Newborn abandoned next to dumpster near hair salon

Police have yet to identify the mother of the baby. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

A newborn was left next to a dumpster at around 9 p.m. Thursday near Kirby High School. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A newborn was left next to a dumpster Thursday near Kirby High School and a hair salon.

All About Hair Salon owner Gwen Pegues says around 9 p.m. a person started banging on the salon door with the baby wrapped in a blanket.

The person claimed to have seen a woman leave a baby next to the dumpster.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, the baby, who is less than one week old, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with no apparent injuries.

"I have no idea why they picked this particular spot, but it hurts my heart to know that a baby was left at our dumpster," Pegues said.





"So many people out here who want babies and can't have them," said Gwen Pegues. "And then for you to leave the baby by a dumpster like a bag of trash ... that's awful."

Many options are available to parents who are struggling with the birth of a child. Tennessee state law allows parents to drop off unwanted newborns to local safe havens such as hospitals, medical clinics, and walk-in clinics.

"Thankfully, a citizen witnessed this child being placed on the ground and called police and fire personnel for assistance. We are trying to locate the mother of this child, but our number one concern at this time is to make sure this child is safe and well taken care of," said Director Toney Armstrong in a written statement.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the baby or the baby's mother is asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-636-3330.

