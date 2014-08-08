Community art project brightens Binghampton

(WMC) - A community art project is underway to make Memphis beautiful.

Neighborhood children and adults created the artwork, which is now in high demand around Binghampton. The last of 100 pieces of artwork were hung Friday afternoon.

Caritas Village Founder Onie Johns spearheaded the project to create community-wide art designed to fight blight.

"I smile. I mean, it's just a bright spot in the neighborhood," he said. "Binghampton traditionally has been pretty transient, but I'm hoping it gives some pride to the neighbors."

Wayne Stewart volunteered to help zip tie, screw, nail, and stake each piece of artwork.

"It's brought a lot of positive to the neighborhood," Stewart said. "It's getting people talking ... even if it gets them to explore a positive word for just a few minutes, it brought something positive to their life for just a few minutes, even if the rest of their day is horrible."

The art, which John hopes will spread a message of hope and kindness, is on display in their own front yards.

An initiative through the mayor's office helped fund the project. There are similar projects in and around Frayser and South Memphis.

