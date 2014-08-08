Unreliable school bus schedule leaves students without transportation

On Friday morning LaShonda Moore stopped a WMC Action News 5 crew on our way to a story. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Mid-South mom is irate: the school bus her kids were supposed to ride to school each day never showed up Friday, among other continuous transportation problems during the first week of school.

On Friday morning LaShonda Moore stopped a WMC Action News 5 crew on our way to a story. She asked for help after saying her kids were not picked up for school.

"They need to get this under control," she said.

It's a problem Shelby County Schools is addressing after the first week of classes.

"I called the schools. The schools said they don't have anything to do with bus transportation. I called the transportation, they give me the run around. I went to visit the transportation lot where our bus come from, and she told me there was nothing she could do," Moore said.

When she stopped the WMC Action News 5 Investigators she had her kids in the back of a van, driven by a friend. She wanted help getting them to school.

"The overflow buses are being overflowed, and kids are being left at the bus stops," she said.

She says after four days of late buses, and overflow issues, Friday, they didn't get picked up.

"A third bus was supposed to come today [Friday], and that bus didn't come. My kids didn't make it to school. I don't' have transportation to go all the way out there to Barret's Chapel. That school is in Arlington," Moore said.

Her kids are bussed from the Northwood Hill area to Barret's Chapel Elementary School in Arlington.

The buses they ride come from Millington; she thinks that's the problem. Either way her fourth and eighth grader are missing breakfast and getting to school late. They are not arriving home until after 5 p.m.

"It's not our fault. I don't have any transportation," Moore said. "I don't have no gas money to get them kids to Barret's Chapel. This is why they're not there, because of the bus."

WMC Action News 5 contacted SCS and Durham. SCS says their transportation department has been working all week to draft new routes for trouble spots. They say Moore and her neighbors will be on a new route Monday.

