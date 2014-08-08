Suspect wearing neck brace accused of robbing ATM customers

A man was caught on camera after reportedly robbing someone Wednesday at an ATM on Quince Road. Police are hoping you could help identify him.

"He cocked the pistol and loaded a bullet in the chamber," said the victim, who wanted his face and voice disguised.

He still fears the suspect who terrorized him around midnight on Wednesday at a walk-up ATM near Quince Road and Interstate 240.

"He pulled the hammer back on the pistol and stuck it on the roof of my head," the victim said.

He was forced to sit on the ground as the robber tried to clean out his account.

"He said what's the max I had in the account, I told him what I had," the victim said. "And he said, 'If this amount does not come out of here, I will shoot you.'"

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect wearing a red hoodie, which hid a neck brace shown in other photos.

Braces like the one the suspect wore are usually used for minor neck injuries.

The suspect left the victim unharmed after failing to get cash. However, he left with a final warning.

"Said 'I've got your ID, and I will come to your house and murder you, if I cannot get money out of another ATM with this debit card,'" the victim said.

He hopes police find the possibly injured suspect before an innocent person gets hurt.

"I can tell you it's all God's doings," the victim said. "Because something changed that young man's mind on pulling the trigger."

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information.

To see a map of the Mid-South's most dangerous ATMs follow the link: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/link/666374/interactive-map-most-dangerous-atms-in-memphis.

